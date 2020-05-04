NY POST

You’ve no doubt seen the new Amazon corona-ads, including the one thanking its workers — “heroes” in the warehouses, the skies, the trucks, pledging that the company “will continue to do everything we can to keep” their frontline workers “healthy, safe and protected.” That ad, which debuted nationally on March 31, features barefaced workers. Not one wears a mask. My favorite is more recent. Called “Rainbows of Hope,” a little girl is seen drawing a rainbow in chalk, then writing “Thank you!” with hearts below and waiting by the window for her Amazon delivery man — who by now has been given a mask and gloves — to see her tribute and get choked up.

