Overcome with emotion for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, personal trainer Bryant Johnson was compelled to honor his inspirational client with three steely, somber push-ups.

Since Friday morning, the body of the beloved jurist has lain in Capitol Hill’s Statuary Hall, where the sculptures of many great state leaders are watching over her casket. The 87-year-old champion for gender equality died on Sept. 18 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

The socially distanced viewing has already seen dozens of lawmakers and political VIPs pay their respects, while remote mourners are tuning in to a live feed at the site — many of whom were stirred by Johnson’s unorthodox dedication.

“I have never cried over push-ups before . . . but that streak is broken,” tweeted one viewer in response to C-Span’s coverage.

“what a kick a$$ way to pay tribute to RBG,” added CNBC broadcaster Dominic Chu.

However, the uncustomary tribute was interpreted as disrespectful by some, despite Johnson and Ginsburg’s well-documented client-trainer relationship, which lasted over 20 years.

“This is beyond weird,” said one viewer while watching the NBC News livestream.

