Beyond Redemption:’ Cornel West Says the Democrat Party is Unable to Meet the Needs of the Poor

Third party presidential candidate Cornel West claims that the Democrat party is “beyond redemption,” accusing the party of being unable to “speak to the needs of poor and working people.”

The explosive commentary from West during an interview with the Hill TV’s Rising comes after Bernie Sanders endorsed President Joe Biden for a second term at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics. According to Sanders, President Biden is America’s only hope for preserving democracy against the Republican party’s front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s a plausible argument,” West said. “I just don’t think it’s a persuasive one. I think that the argument he’s making means that there’s never any possibility for breaking the corporate duopoly, that there’s never any possibility of trying to speak to the needs of the poor working people.”

