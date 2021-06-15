The Daily Mail:

Pet food brands are swapping meat proteins for insect-based products

Companies are using black soldier fly larva, crickets and mealworms

This move is to combat the 64 million tons of carbon dioxide emitted each year

Using insects uses less land and water to produce pet food

Pet food companies are swapping meat proteins for that of insects in a bid to reduce your cat or dog’s environmental impact or carbon pawprint.

Big name brands like Nestle Purina and Mars have recently joined the move by using dried black soldier fly larvae, while other companies, such as Jiminy’s, use cricket protein.

The shift aims to reduce the 64 million tons of carbon dioxide that is emitted each year from producing and the consumption of meat-based products.

Some companies say their insect farms only generate four percent of the current emissions released each year by farms that maintain cows, pigs and chickens.

Using insect protein as a base requires far less feed, land and water, all of which generates fewer greenhouse gases per pound than those made with beef, pork or chicken.

n November 2020, Purina launched its Beyond Nature’s Protein line in Switzerland for both cats and dogs, which contains two recipes: one based on chicken, pig’s liver and millet; the second using insect protein, chicken and fava beans.

The insect protein comes from black soldier fly larva, which is also being used by Mars in its new LoveBug for cats that first launched in the UK.

More at The Daily Mail