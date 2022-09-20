Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was arrested following an alleged road rage incident that led to him biting the flesh off of the tip of the victim’s nose, according to local news.

Ramsey, 53, was arrested on September 17 and faces charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. The incident took place near the back of Razorback Stadium following the University of Arkansas’ win over Missouri state.

Police say that officers were dispatched to Gate 15 after a “disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage.” The officer said he found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

It was there that the officer deduced that Ramsay had been in the traffic lane attempting to leave when a Subaru made contact with the front passenger side tire. Ramsey then allegedly exited the vehicle and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru.”

The Subaru owner then allegedly got out of the vehicle with resulted in him being punched in the body, the report says. Ramsey would then go on to bite off the flesh of the tip of the alleged victim’s nose.

READ MORE