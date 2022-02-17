UrbanHollywood411.com

The trailer for the upcoming documentary film Beyond Ed Buck explores how a powerful political donor killed two gay Black men in his home, but wasn’t arrested for years. “Ed Buck was hiding in plain sight,” one of the interview subjects says in the trailer released this week by ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ streaming service for Black TV and film. Before he made headlines for the crimes, Buck was known as a wealthy political donor who contributed to the campaigns of Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton, Congressmen Ted Lieu and Adam B. Schiff, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In 2017, Gemmel Moore was found dead inside Buck’s apartment but no charges were filed against Buck at the time. The death was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but prosecutors declined to file charges. After Moore’s death, multiple reports alleged that Buck had a history of bringing young, gay Black men to his home for sex and drugging them.

Read more at UrbanHollywood411.com