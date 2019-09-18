WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A Pennsylvania state senator has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

Republican Sen. Michael Folmer, 63, was booked on charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. The investigation into Folmer, who has been in office since 2006, began when authorities received a tip that a user uploaded child pornography to the blogging site Tumblr.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Folmer’s house and found images of child pornography on the senator’s phone. He was arrested Tuesday evening.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges in a press release.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said. “I will continue to say it — no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

Gov. Tom Wolf called for Folmer’s resignation Wednesday morning. “The charges against Senator Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and show he has taken advantage of the trust and privilege afforded by the people of Pennsylvania. He should immediately resign,” Wolf said.