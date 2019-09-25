BEWARE THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX. THIS IS ABOUT TRUMP HOLDING BACK MILITARY $ FOR UKRAINE! BOLTON WAS FIRED BECAUSE HE TRIED TO PUSH IT THRU. DEMS/PELOSI WANT WAR IN UKRAINE-BIG$ — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) September 25, 2019

TRUMP ORDERED HOLD ON MILITARY AID DAYS BEFORE CALLING UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT, OFFICIALS SAY

THE WASHINGTON POST:

Congressional officials were notified twice this year, on Feb. 28 and again on May 23, that the administration intended to release large tranches of military aid to Ukraine. Congress approved two large pots of military aid for Ukraine during fiscal 2019: $250 million, to be managed by the Pentagon, for equipment such as sniper rifles, counter-artillery radar systems, ammunition and grenade launchers; and $141 million, to be funneled through the State Department, for maritime security, NATO interoperability and various initiatives to help Ukraine’s military fend off Russian aggression.

Despite those notifications, the money was not transmitted until this month.According to administration officials, discussions about Ukrainian aid began in June. Withholding aid from foreign governments is something the president has frequently requested, such as with Central American countries when he said they were not doing their part to help the United States with immigrants amassing at the southern border.

Former national security adviser John Bolton wanted to release the money to Ukraine because he thought it would help the country while curtailing Russian aggression. But Trump has said he was primarily concerned with corruption.