New York Post:

A Beverly Hills real estate agent and another man are accused of burglarizing the homes of celebrities, including Usher and Adam Lambert, often during open houses in tony Los Angeles neighborhoods, prosecutors said.

Real estate agent Jason Emil Yaselli, 32, and Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 33, have been charged with several crimes in connection a series of house thefts between 2016 and 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Yaaselli directed Ackerman to steal luxury items from more than a dozen homes and sell them to make payments on the real estate agent’s credit card. Through the scheme, the duo allegedly raked in more than $500,000.

“In many instances, the pair allegedly identified the targets or committed the burglaries during open houses in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Brentwood and Hollywood Hills,” the district attorney’s office said.