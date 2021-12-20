Left-wing Hollywood star Bette Midler has insulted the people of West Virginia, describing them as “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a vicious Twitter rant aimed at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). She later apologized for her outburst, saying she was angry over the senator’s decision to vote against President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

Bette Midler lashed out at the senator in a rageful tweet on Monday. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out,” she wrote. (The term “strung out” typically refers to drug addiction.)

After receiving almost instant backlash, Midler switched to damage control mode. She issued an apology to the “good people” of West Virginia , saying she was “seeing red” over Manchin’s decision. “[West Virginia] is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people who want desperately to make a good living for their families!” she tweeted.

She also accused Manchin and “his whole family” of being a “criminal enterprise.”

