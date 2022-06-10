MEDIAITE:

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos claims she and other cabinet members, including former Vice President Mike Pence, discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6.

DeVos spoke to Ingrid Jacques with USA Today ahead of the release of her new book, “Hostages No More: The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child.”

In the book, she accused Trump of having crossed a “line in the sand” after the 2020 election.

“It wasn’t about the election results,” she told Jacques. “It was about the values and image of the United States. It was about public service rising above self. The president had lost sight of that.”

After the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, she said she and Pence had a discussion about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

READ MORE