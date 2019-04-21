TOWNHALL

Poor little Bobby Francis O’Rourke. His 2020 presidential campaign’s top advisor just quit and took her deputy with her today. BuzzFeed News reports that Becky Bond, a progressive activist who has been with “Beto” since his 2019 senate race, has left his presidential campaign. Zack Malitz, her deputy, also left the campaign.via BuzzFeed: Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke, did not address questions about the reasons for the departures or whether Bond and Malitz left voluntarily. Evans said that Bond and Malitz, who worked for O’Rourke during the 2018 Senate race, only served as employees the campaign in a “temporary” one-month basis. Democratic operatives who have worked with Bond this year say she considered herself a central part of O’Rourke’s 2020 operation.

