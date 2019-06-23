PJ MEDIA

On Saturday, former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, harped on the old liberal canard that President Donald Trump is somehow turning America into the dystopia in The Handmaid’s Tale. This time, he compared the Trump administration’s policy of refusing to facilitate abortions for illegal immigrant minors to oppressive systematic rape to produce children. Speaking at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund forum “We Decide,” O’Rourke made the ridiculous comparison while pandering to abortion activists in a desperate attempt to revive his faltering presidential ambitions.

READ MORE AT PJ MEDIA