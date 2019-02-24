THE DAILY BEAST

For several months, I’ve been thinking about why Robert Francis O’Rourke—who goes by “Beto” when he is nibbling tacos in West Texas but was “Robert” when he attended prep school and Columbia University—bugs the hell out of me. I may have finally figured it out. And not a moment too soon. The Hamlet of West Texas—who recently retired from Congress after somehow managing to lose a Texas Senate race against an opponent with sky-high negatives despite raising more than $70 million from a national donor base, and then went on a “listening tour” across America to find himself—recently acknowledged that he is trying to make up his mind about whether to spend 2020 running for president or taking another stab at the Senate by challenging Republican incumbent John Cornyn. My guess is that O’Rourke will ultimately travel whatever road is lined with the most television cameras. Of course, vanity—even to the point of narcissism—is not a disqualifier in a politician. It’s practically a job requirement. But cultural appropriation is another matter entirely. To be fair, at least as far as I know, Robert Francis has—in a political career that took him from the El Paso City Council to Congress to who-knows-what’s-next—never gone out and told a group of Mexican-Americans that he was a member of the tribe. if some Latinos jump to that conclusion and vote for him because of some misplaced sense of ethnic loyalty. And judging from the mail and tweets I get when I write about O’Rourke, I can tell you that many Latinos think he is one of us. Perhaps they can’t imagine that anyone would—in Donald Trump’s America—volunteer to be Latino if they weren’t born that way.

