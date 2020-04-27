Breitbart:

“So this anti-immigrant rhetoric and anti-immigrant policies very dangerous, very deadly. One more point, Joy, we knew before that what the president was signaling was being picked up by the far-right white nationalist terrorists...”

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and rhetoric was “being picked up by the far-right white nationalist terrorists.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “We have reported that Stephen Miller sees this crisis as an opportunity to install his long-term vision of shutting down much of nonwhite immigration. That is a story, very important to Texas, very relevant to Texas. What do you make of the fact there are people in the White House who see this as an opportunity to keep more brown people out of the United States?”

O’Rourke said, “You’re absolutely right about this being part and parcel of a much larger trend and a much more encompassing effort on the part of the Trump Administration to stop nonwhite immigration into the United States. We know from the leaked phone call transcript, reported by The Washington Post, that this is not just a 60-day order as we were led to believe by the president. This is part of a long-term plan to stop immigration.”

