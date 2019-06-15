FOX NEWS:

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took an unconventional approach to reaching out to African-American voters Friday, meeting with a small group representing a community of slave descendants in South Carolina and saying white Americans do not know the full story of slavery.

O’Rourke spent Friday at a Baptist church in Beaufort, S.C., where the former Texas congressman met with leaders of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, a culture of coastal slave descendants whose separation from the mainland allowed them to retain much of their African heritage, including a unique dialect and skills such as cast-net fishing and basket weaving.

“White Americans do not know this story,” O’Rourke said after a tour of the church’s grounds, where he learned that anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman had lived in the area.