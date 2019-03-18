BRETBART:

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said this weekend that he is not sure if he is “bi-cultural.”

“I live in a bi-cultural community. My folks and their parents and generation that preceded them were from all over Europe so I don’t know if I would consider myself bi-cultural if you’re asking US and Mexico, but I’m very proud to live in a bicultural community,” O’Rourke reportedly told reporters days after formally entering the 2020 presidential race. “And for my kids to be going to a dual language public school where they are learning math in English and Spanish.”

White liberal media reporters have gushed over how O’Rourke can speak Spanish on the stump, signaling to white audiences that he is bilingual, and have written countless profiles about how O’Rourke comes from a “bi-cultural” community in El Paso, Texas.

But as he has done with numerous questions since he launched his candidacy—Medicare for all, impeachment, reparations—O’Rourke gave a non-answer clouded in soaring rhetoric, which already seems to be one of his trademarks on the stump.