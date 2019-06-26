BREITBART:

During the first presidential debate O’Rourke was asked if he would support a 70 percent marginal income tax by the moderators. Instead of answering the question directly, O’Rourke lambasted the state of the American economy.

“This economy has got to work for everyone and right now we know that it isn’t,” he said. “It’s going take all of us coming together to make sure that it does.”

O’Rourke then reiterated his point in Spanish.

“We have to include everyone in the success of the economy,” he said. “But if we want to do that, we have to include everyone in our democracy. Each voter we need the representation [sic].”

O’Rourke’s fellow 2020 competitor, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) appeared confused by the bilingual response.