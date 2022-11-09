In the final weeks of his third failed attempt to seek higher office in four years, former congressman/serial loser Beto O’Rourke collapsed his campaign down to one issue — in fact, one proper noun: Uvalde.

Beto O'Rourke, a democratic candidate for Texas governor, approached the stage during Gov. Abbott's news conference, confronting him over the elementary school shooting.



O'Rourke told Abbott the shooting was "totally predictable" and that he was "doing nothing." pic.twitter.com/KrMoS2RC1y — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2022

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Instead of placing the blame on incompetent policing or missed red flags, Beto used the opportunity to blame guns and Gov. Greg Abbott. And the way to solve the problem, he promised, was casting a ballot for him.

The day before the election, Beto tweeted about Uvalde, saying that “more families” would grieve over lost children “unless we act,” and that Texas was “going to act by voting for change tomorrow.”

