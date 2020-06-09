Wave News:

Beshear said his goal is for every black Kentuckian to get “signed up for some form of coverage.”

The governor did not explain how he will determine who, in fact, IS African-American. Will he use the “one drop” rule championed by Jim Crow racists of the 1940s?

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the state will begin working toward correcting racial inequalities in health care coverage, among other areas, across the state.

During his daily updates in Frankfort the last three months, Beshear has been providing a breakdown of the racial makeup of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Throughout the crisis, cases involving black patients have outpaced the state’s black population.

“We are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities,” the governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.”

“I believe health care is a basic human right,” he said, adding that he’s not yet sure how to accomplish the task, but he said he aims for all black residents in Kentucky to either be on Medicare or Medicaid if they don’t have private health insurance.

