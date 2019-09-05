CNS NEWS:

Sen. Bernie Sanders sent out a Tweet on Tuesday responding to a Tweet from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in which McConnell said that Democrats who want to enact The Green New Deal and Medicare for All seek “to turn America into a socialist country.”

Sanders argued that those programs would “save the planet.”

McConnell said in his Tweet:

“I hope the American people will look at the cold hard facts of what will happen if the Democrats’ advocating for ‘The Green New Deal’ and ‘Medicare for All’ get power. Their goal is to turn America into a socialist country and that is not going to happen on my watch.”

Sanders, responding in a Tweet that included an image of McConnell’s Tweet, said:

