Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan to Impoverish Millions of Americans

One thing you can be sure of about socialists: they never learn the lessons of basic economics or of history. And so on Monday, America’s senior socialist scold, 81-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.SSR), seized the opportunity of Labor Day to make a proposal that, if implemented, would throw millions of Americans out of work and send untold numbers into abject poverty. Hey, that’s what socialists do.

Sanders took to the pages of the UK’s socialist flagship, The Guardian, to proclaim that “Never before in American history have so few owned so much and has there been so much income and wealth inequality.” Bernie’s solution to this rampant greed was simple: force the avaricious plutocrats to fork over some of their ill-gotten wealth in the form of more leisure time for Americans, with no loss of income. “It’s time for a 32-hour work week with no loss in pay,” proclaimed Sanders. “It’s time that working families were able to take advantage of the increased productivity that new technologies provide so that they can enjoy more leisure time, family time, educational and cultural opportunities — and less stress.” That’s great in theory. As always with socialism, reality would be quite different.

Sanders’ picture of greedy capitalists exploiting disadvantaged American workers is enormously tendentious. He shows no awareness of the fact that there are huge numbers of American businesses that are not raking in massive profits on the backs of their put-upon employees, but are barely getting by amid an enormous tax bite, forests of regulations, and a post-COVID non-participatory workforce that can still enjoy a comfortable living at the expense of those who have gone back to work.

