PJ MEDIA:

On Friday, at the National Action Network conference in New York City, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, unleashed a storm of invective against President Donald Trump.

Sanders lamented the “institutional racism which permeates almost every aspect of American society.” He suggested that “sometimes the media doesn’t believe that.”

“It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we have a president today who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, who is a xenophobe, and who is a religious bigot,” the socialist said. “I wish I didn’t have to say that, but that is the damn truth, and we have to say it.”

Sanders, who lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, was attempting to appeal to black voters, a key segment of the party he failed to attract three years ago. The National Action Network was founded by Rev. Al Sharpton.

Language like this, coming from Clinton in slamming Trump’s supporters as “deplorables” helped get Trump elected in 2016. Democrats seem to be doubling down on the “deplorables” attack, and that is good news for the president.