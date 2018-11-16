THE STREET:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced on Thursday, Nov. 15, that he will unveil legislation that would prevent Walmart Inc. (WMT – Get Report) and other large companies from buying their own stock unless they pay all their workers a minimum of $15 an hour, among other benefits.

The legislation, called the “Stop Walmart Act,” is designed to pressure America’s biggest employer to raise wages for nearly 1 million workers, according to a statement released by Sanders and first reported by the Washington Post.

Specifically, the bill would stop Walmart and other large corporations from buying back their own stock unless they pay all employees $15 an hour, provide seven days of sick leave and prevent CEO compensation from rising more than 150 times above median employee pay.

Sanders’ effort comes in the wake of a similar campaign directed at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN – Get Report) , which came to a fore last month with the online retail giant agreeing to pay all of its workers a minimum of $15 an hour.

“Most Walmart retail workers are working for horrendously low wages with minimal benefits. The wealthiest family in America must pay its workers a living wage, and the Stop Walmart Act will do just that,” said Sanders, who is introducing the bill along with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Thursday.

“Amazon did the right thing by raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour. Walmart can and must do the same.”