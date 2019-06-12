NEWSMAX:

Bernie Sanders will say he’s proud to carry the mantle of democratic socialism and will accuse President Trump of being a socialist when it comes to huge corporations and billionaires.

“While President Trump and his fellow oligarchs attack us for our support of democratic socialism, they don’t really oppose all forms of socialism,” Sanders will say later Wednesday at a speech at George Washington University, according to excerpts obtained by CNN.

“They may hate democratic socialism because it benefits working people, but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires,” Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will say.

Sanders is referring to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax planthat slashed corporate taxes and reduced the rate for people earning more than $1 million a year.

The Vermont senator will defend democratic socialism as a continuation of the vision President Franklin Roosevelt advocated in his New Deal programs intended to restore prosperity to Americans after the Great Depression.