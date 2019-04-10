NEW YORK POST:

America’s most famous socialist is now a millionaire.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that he would release 10 years of his tax returns by Tax Day on Monday — and confirmed that he was now one of the millionaires he reviled throughout his political career.

“I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too,” a defensive Sanders said during an interview with The New York Times.

“April 15 is coming. We wanted to release 10 years of tax returns. April 15, 2019, will be the 10th year, so I think you will see them,” he said.

He also said President Trump — who has refused to make his tax returns public — should do the same.

“On the day in the very immediate future, certainly before April 15, we release ours, I hope that Donald Trump will do exactly the same. We are going to release 10 years of our tax returns, and we hope that on that day Donald Trump will do the same,” the Vermont senator said.