A member of the Democratic Socialists of America explained the philosohpy of “democratic socialism” to Breitbart News at the victory rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the results of the New Hampshire primary began to arrive. Evan S. of Massachusetts had come to New Hampshire to canvas for Sanders. They — and they noted that “they/them” is their preferred pronoun, or “she” if absolutely necessary — walked through the philosophy of “democratic socialism,” as Sanders himself had explained it: You listen to Bernie explain it, and it’s always so relatable … This isn’t Soviet communism, this is policies that meet human needs, like “Medicare for All” … canceling student debt, getting rid of people’s medical debt — these are policies that are popular! Majorities support these. So, for me, democratic socialism is about building a movement of ordinary people that can demand change. So I don’t think it hurts Bernie at all.

