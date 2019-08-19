WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Campaign events by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, competing for voters on the Left flank of the 2020 Democratic primary field, proved a study in contrasts this weekend as far as crowd sizes are concerned.

Nearly 300 people attended a Sanders town hall in Columbia on Saturday, while over 900 showed up to see Warren in Aiken the day before.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, arrived about an hour late to his town hall event in the Greenview Park Gym, running behind schedule after speaking at a Baptist church lunch and taking a walking tour of the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood. Attendees sat in folding chairs and on the gym bleachers. The scoreboard time at the gym was set to “20:20” with the home score “2” and visitor score “29,” a reference to the date of South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, the fourth statewide nominating contest for the Democratic presidential nomination.