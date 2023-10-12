Bernie Sanders says Israel is violating international law with blockade on ‘open-air prison’ in Gaza

In one of the most strident criticisms of Israel yet by a prominent American politician, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is accusing Israel of violating international law.

“For many, it is no secret that Gaza has been an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to secure basic necessities,” Sanders said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Following Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel over the weekend, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete siege” of Gaza, the densely-populated territory where Gaza rules. Gallant said that would include “no electricity, no food, no fuel” for the territory’s roughly 2 million residents.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it,” said Sanders. “Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians.”

Targeting civilians, even during a time of war, violates Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Sanders also reiterated his prior condemnation of the Hamas attack, calling it a “major setback for any hope of peace and reconciliation in the region – and justice for the Palestinian people.”

“The gunning down of young Israelis at a music festival is an image the world will not soon forget,” said Sanders.

While President Joe Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have pledged their unwavering support for Israel in the wake of the attack, Sanders argued that the US must also “insist on restraint from Israeli forces attacking Gaza.”

