BREITBART:

Senator Bernie Sanders released a bill Monday that would cancel all outstanding student debt. But it does little to stop the student debt problem from arising once again–and may even make it worse.

The Sanders bill would cancel all of the roughly $1.5 trillion in student debt for 44 million Americans, including debt owed by wealthy individuals, debt owed to private lenders, and debt owed to the federal government’s loan programs. It would also attempt to make college education at state schools free to students, paid for by a combination of state and federal spending.

By Senator Sanders’ estimate, the bill would cost approximately $2.2 trillion. But the cost could eventually be much higher because the bill largely leaves in place the current system of federal student lending, which means the next generation of college students could once again build up unsustainable levels of debt.

And that, in turn, will invite another round of debt forgiveness.