Echoing the sentiments of anti-Semitic Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, on Friday 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders maligned Israel’s government as “extreme right-wing” and argued that America’s foreign policy should not be so “pro-Israel.”

Speaking on “Pod Save America,” the same far-left podcast on which Omar trashed America as a veritable hellhole during an appearance last December, Sanders trashed Israel from top to bottom.

“Absolutely,” he replied when asked by the host whether he’d consider using the foreign aid America provides Israel as “leverage to get the Israeli government to act differently.”

“I mean, we are giving large sums of money,” he added.

Apparently, just like Omar, Sanders also believes “it’s all about the benjamins” …