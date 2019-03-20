BREITBART:

One thing he hopes to do better on the road to the White House is to do a “better job” explaining socialism.

“I think what we have to do, and I will be doing it, is to do a better job maybe in explaining what we mean by socialism — democratic socialism,” Sanders told National Public Radio’s (NPR) Morning Edition on Monday. “Obviously, my right-wing colleagues here want to paint that as authoritarianism and communism and Venezuela, and that’s nonsense.”

Sanders claims that the distinction between socialism and democratic socialism is the latter will bring about a “vibrant democracy” and that his critics are engaged in voter suppression.

“What I mean by democratic socialist is that I want a vibrant democracy,” Sanders said. “I find it interesting that people who criticize me are busy actively invoked in voter suppression trying to keep people of color or low-income people from voting because they don’t want a vibrant democracy. I do.”

But despite Sanders’ new twist on an age-old and failed system of government, the presidential candidate admits the bottom line of his ideology is the redistribution of wealth, without using that specific description.

“Second of all, what it means … is that the wealthiest country in the history of the world we can provide a decent standard of living for all … people,” Sanders said. “That’s just the reality.”