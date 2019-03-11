BOSTON HERALD:

Bernie Sanders — undaunted by President Trump’s plan to attack Democratic “socialism” — launched his New Hampshire campaign Sunday insisting that his “radical” ideas from the run-up to 2016 are right for 2020, embraced “across the board” by his party’s candidates now.

Among a field of like-minded Democrats vying for a chance to unseat Trump in the 2020 election, Sanders is trying to win potential voters on the idea that he was the first to advocate for those progressive ideals.

“Those ideas that we talked about four years ago that seemed so very radical at that time, well, today, virtually all of those ideas are supported by a majority of the American people and have overwhelming support from Democrats and independents,” Sanders told hundreds of rallygoers in the ballroom of a Concord hotel in his first return to the Granite State since announcing his second run. “They’re ideas that Democratic candidates all across the board are supporting.”

Sanders picked up where he left off during his last run for president, wagging his finger at wage inequalities, the nation’s top one percent of earners, advocating for free tuition and universal health care — and condemning the superdelegate system within the Democratic National Convention, which helped Hillary Clinton lock the nomination in 2016. The DNC voted last August to limit their powers and not allow their votes on the first ballot.

Sanders supporters hadn’t forgotten Sunday that their candidate didn’t receive delegations of certain states like West Virginia, despite winning every county, in the 2016 primary.

“I won’t donate at all to the Democratic party,” said Shaun Sutliff, 61, of Adams, Mass., who added that he’d only support the party if they completely ended the superdelegate system, which gives party officials, Democratic members of Congress and others a thumb on the scale in choosing the nominee. “I’ll donate directly to Bernie, absolutely, but not to the party.”