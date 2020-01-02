WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign said it raised $34.5 million during the final financial quarter of 2019, the highest reported yet of a 2020 Democrat in the race so far.

“Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign,” Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in an email Thursday. “He is proving each and every day that working class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that stands up for them and takes on the biggest corporations and the wealthy. You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win.”

The Vermont senator’s team said he received more than 1.8 million donations from supporters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, including 40,000 new donors on New Year’s Eve. The fundraising spree began just before Sanders suffered a heart attack, which kept him sidelined at a Las Vegas hospital for more than a week before the mid-October Democratic debate.