Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will endorse President Joe Biden in his 2024 bid for reelection instead of running against him.

Biden’s main 2020 primary rival told the Associated Press that he would “do everything” he could to get the president reelected, putting off another presidential run of his own in 2024.

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders said in an interview. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”

Sanders’s decision comes after the 80-year-old President Biden announced his plans to run for reelection via video format on social media. At the end of a second term, he would be 86. As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted, Biden’s launch video failed to name a single achievement in his first term or what he has planned for a second term if he is reelected.

