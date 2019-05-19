BREITBART

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced his education plan for American K-12 schools, including banning all charter schools. It is a proposal that education experts and others have said could hurt the low-income students he claims he wants to help.It also reverses the education platform from his 2016 presidential campaign when Sanders said he supported public charter schools but not private charter schools. New York Magazine reported: Bernie Sanders today is announcing the foundation of his K-12 education plan, which is to crack down on public charter schools. If enacted, the Sanders plan would snuff out one of the most successful social policy innovations in decades, and close off a lifeline of opportunity for hundreds of thousands of poor urban children. The charter-school sector varies enormously from state to state, but on average, charter schools yield better outcomes for urban students (though not for other students). States with the worst-regulated systems fare no better than traditional neighborhood schools. But the best-managed charter systems produce dramatically better outcomes for low-income urban children than the same students receive in neighborhood schools. The public charter models with the highest success are the most exciting and deserving of replication. Rather than learn what they’re doing right, Sanders would choke them off.

