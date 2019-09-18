THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Local experiments in rent control have failed time and time again. But now, presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders’ wants to force through socialist pricing controls at the national level.

The Vermont senator revealed a sweeping $2.5 trillion “housing for all” plan on Wednesday to much liberal fanfare. The plan invokes the (very real) affordable housing crisis to push for expanding investment in the National Affordable Housing Trust Fund, increased construction of more public housing, and new state grants to fight homelessness. It’s overly optimistic for sure: The public investment Sanders suggests is both incredibly expensive and uncertain to provide adequate returns.

But the most disturbing part of Sanders’ plan is his proposal to have the federal government institute price controls on housing, with a national cap on annual rent increases at 3% or 1.5 times inflation, while giving localities more latitude to institute even stronger rent control restrictions. That’s right: Sanders thinks bureaucrats in D.C. should help set rent prices nationwide.

The implementation of price controls at a national level is an awful idea. Rent control doesn’t work, as even the most basic economic theory suggests.

Many economists believe price controls just restrict the supply of housing, because they discourage developers from building more housing by lowering potential profits. This, in the long-run, will send rents soaring in non-rent-controlled areas. Meanwhile, property owners who do face rent restrictions may convert their apartments to condos or otherwise stop renting them, rather than rent out their property at artificially low prices.