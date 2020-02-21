WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Michael Bloomberg would be trounced on the stage against President Trump, according to Bernie Sanders. Hinging his critique on Bloomberg’s first Democratic primary debate performance this week, in which the former New York City mayor got inundated with criticism by his rivals, Sanders predicted a general election faceoff against the incumbent would be even uglier. “If that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Sanders said during an interview on 60 Minutes that will air in full on Sunday. The Vermont senator said he was “surprised” at how unprepared Bloomberg appeared to be for some of the questions he was asked, including those about his alleged poor treatment of female employees. Sanders said he still views Bloomberg as a threat in the primary election, despite his debate performance.

