THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Sen. Bernard Sanders compared Baltimore to a “Third World country” in a 2015 interview that’s resurfaced following President Trump’s controversial tweets over the weekend attacking the city and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, Maryland Democrat, over the conditions in his district.

According to an article posted Dec. 8, 2015, Mr. Sanders toured the West Baltimore neighborhood and spoke to reporters after the arrest of Freddie Gray, a black man who died while being taken into law enforcement custody.

The article says Mr. Sanders spoke to cameras that “mostly blocked his view of boarded rowhomes and crumbling marble steps” about the poverty in the area, comparing it to a Third World country.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Mr. Sanders said at the time, according to The Baltimore Sun. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

But on Sunday following Mr. Trump’s tweets saying Baltimore was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Mr. Sanders defended the area calling the president’s attacks on American cities unbelievable.