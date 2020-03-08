Politicus USA:

On ABC News’ This Week, Sanders discussed a ‘conspiracy’ to defeat him.

“Well, one of the things that I was kind of not surprised by is the power of establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg, who, you know, really worked extremely hard as well, out of the race.”

“What was very clear from the media narrative and what the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden and try to defeat me. So that’s not surprising.”

It wasn’t a corporate establishment conspiracy that forced the other Democrats out of the race. It was the overwhelming support of African-American voters for Biden.

