TOWNHALL:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for a new world order on Tuesday – one that does away with state sovereignty. Speaking at an event at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, the former presidential candidate dreamed of a world where we could all enjoy “shared prosperity.”

“It is time for us to stand up and say there is a better way to use our wealth,” Sanders declared. “In closing let me simply state, in order to effectively to combat the pluses of global oligarchy and authoritarianism, we need an international movement that mobilizes behind a vision of shared prosperity, security and dignity for all people and that addresses the massive global inequality that exists not only in wealth, but in political power.”

He offered more wisdom:

“We must take the opportunity to reconceptualize a global order based on human solidarity, based on the understanding that it’s not me against you or the United States against China, but that we as the world especially with the threat of climate chance are in it together, that in many ways we are going to survive by working together or we’re going to go down by the types of divisions that the authoritarians are trying to create. We need a new order that recognizes that every person on this planet shares a common humanity that we all want our children to grow up healthy, to have a good education, to have decent jobs, to drink clean water, to breathe clean air and to live in peace. Our job is to reach out to those in every corner of the world who share these values and will fight with us for a better world. Authoritarians seek power by promoting division and hatred. We will promote unity, inclusive and love. In a time of exploiting wealth in technology we have on this planet the potential to create a decent life for all people. Our job is to build on our common humanity and to do everything that we can to oppose all of courses where the unaccountable government’s power or unaccountable corporate power who try to divide us up based on the color of our skin, the country we were born in, our religion, our sexual orientation, our gender, who try to divide us up in every way possible and to set us each against each other. We know that those forces are working today across national borders and we must do the same and create an international progressive community that stands for social, economic, racial and religious justice for all. Thank you very much.”