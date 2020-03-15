Breitbart:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Saturday called for the construction of “emergency housing” as a means to address the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to construct emergency housing to make sure that the homeless, survivors of domestic violence, and college students quarantined off campus are able to receive the shelter, health care, and nutrition they need,” Sanders said on Saturday:

Sanders’ call follows President Trump’s decision to make an emergency declaration as local officials, organizations, and businesses across the United States take drastic steps –shutting down their operations, banning large gatherings, postponing elections, and suspending their events — in an effort to quell the effects of the novel coronavirus.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government for this effort, today I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said on Friday.

Sanders, meanwhile, has been delivering near-daily updates on the coronavirus and using the opportunities to plug his vision for a universal health care system.

