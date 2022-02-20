NEW YORK POST:

The sister of late fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in Florida in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Sunday.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her spouse Marvin, 90 — whose lives were among those destroyed by Madoff’s $65 billion Ponzi scheme — were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in their home Thursday afternoon in Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call at 12:55 p.m. about the couple being unresponsive in their residence, authorities said.

“Upon arrival, deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

