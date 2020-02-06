NY POST

Infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has less than 18 months to live and wants a judge to grant him “compassionate release” from prison so he doesn’t have to die there, according to court papers filed Wednesday. The epic fraudster — who ripped off tens of thousands of investors around the world with his $65 billion scam — even claims to have an unidentified friend who’s willing to take him in should the long-shot bid for freedom succeed. Madoff’s Manhattan federal court filing says the 81-year-old con man — who’s serving a maximum, 150-year sentence — is terminally ill with “end-stage” kidney disease and a host of other “chronic, serious medical conditions,” including high blood pressure and heart disease.

