The police-detective son of former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik helped fatally shoot the cop-killing suspects in Tuesday’s Jersey City rampage, sources told The Post. Joseph Kerik, a Newark, NJ, officer and member of a federal task force, was among the officers who rolled down a street in the New Jersey city’s Greenville neighborhood in an armored truck as bullets flew, a well-placed source said. The police truck smashed into the front of the bodega where the criminals were firing from — then Detective Kerik and two Jersey City cops jumped out and stormed the shop, shooting the suspects dead, said the source and a law-enforcement official. Bernard Kerik told The Post he was “very proud’’ of his son, as well as the two other cops who killed the suspects.

