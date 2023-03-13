Republicans delight in polls showing most Democrats don’t want President Biden to run for a second term.

Well, that leads to a question: How do they feel about Bernie? As in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of Democrats taken last month found that the 81-year-old Sanders is running second for the 2024 presidential nomination. With 13 percent support, he is ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris (12 percent) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (10 percent).

Sanders’ biggest backers for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 were young voters. Twice they pushed him to finish second. In the 2016 race he won 43 percent of the primaries’ popular vote.

Now, polls show that same cohort, young voters, is the least enthusiastic group of Democrats about another Biden run. So, will Sanders get in the race?

Sanders has made it clear he is not running. In fact, he is a fan of President Biden. “There is a general consensus out there that Biden is by no means the kind of progressive that we’d like to see,” Sanders told Bridget Read of New York magazine. “But on the other hand, he’s better than people anticipated.”

