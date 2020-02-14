GATEWAY PUNDIT

Unhinged leftist activist Michael Vall was arrested in Eureka, California after vandalizing and apparently trying to burn down the Humboldt County Republican party office. To no one’s surprise, it turns out dude is a Bernie supporter. KIEM reports: It happened around 5 am Saturday morning at their office on 5th Street in Eureka. The front windows and glass door of the office were smashed, and an unknown liquid was poured in the entryway. The group posted photos of the damage to their Facebook page. According to Eureka Police, a suspect was located shortly after the incident and is in custody. 43-year-old Michael Valls was arrested for burglary, felony vandalism, attempted arson, resisting arrest, and providing a false name. According to the party chairman for Humboldt County, John Schutt, this is the 6th time the office has been vandalized in the last two years.

