Who’s responsible for the war in Ukraine? Not Vladimir Putin but Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

“All [Zelenskyy] had to do was to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of the Donbas and this would not have happened,” Berlusconi told Italian media on Sunday evening after voting in Lombardy regional elections, which are set to be the first major political test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s rightwing coalition.

“I judge, very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman,” Berlusconi added.

He went on to say the war could end if U.S. President Joe Biden threatened to stop sending military and financial aid to Ukraine and asked Zelenskyy to order a ceasefire in exchange for a “Marshall Plan of six, seven, eight, nine billion dollars” to rebuild the country.

You may like

Berlusconi, who was prime minister for close to a decade, is now a senator and heads the conservative Forza Italia, which is a junior member of the governing coalition.

The 86-year-old has described Putin as one of his closest friends, and was among the few Western politicians on the Kremlin’s end-of-year greeting list.

READ MORE