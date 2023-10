The video call was urgent but began with relative calm. Gabriel Gliksman spoke to his mother, Jacqueline Gliksman, from his Berkeley home as she sat in the safe room of her home on her Israeli kibbutz. The mother and son had spoken before during rocket attacks.

But then the pair heard gunshots coming from near her property, about a mile and a half from the Gaza border. Jacqueline told her son she could hear yells of “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

READ MORE