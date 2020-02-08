Daily Post Nigeria:

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was working hard to unravel the mystery.

Ehanire said this at a ministerial briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The minister stated that the illness had been laboratory tested and showed no symptoms of Ebola, Lassa fever or coronavirus.

The minister said that NCDC had activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response activities in conjunction with Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi to ascertain the nature of the illness.

He advised Nigerians to contact NCDC immediately on its toll-free number on – 0800-970000-10 to report strange cases.

